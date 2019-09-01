New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Sunday once again called on Pakistan to take remedial action over the abduction and forcible conversion to Islam, of a 19-year-old Sikh girl in Nankana Sahib area in Lahore.

Calling on Pakistan to act, Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of the Ministry tweeted: “The civil society & the people of India have strongly condemned the recent deplorable incidents of forced abduction, conversion & marriage of two Sikh girls in Pakistan. We have reflected these strong concerns with Pakistan and have asked for immediate remedial action.”

Earlier, on Friday, responding to a media query on the incident, the spokesperson said that the ministry had received several representations on the issue from various quarters of the society, including Sikh religious bodies. The ministry said that it had shared its concerns with Pakistan and asked them to take remedial measures.

The girl, the daughter of a Sikh priest, was allegedly abducted and forced to convert to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man. After her parents called upon Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Bajwa to act and threatened to self-immolate in front of Punjab Governor’s house, reports emerged that the girl had been found and eight accused arrested.

However, the girl’s brother on Saturday rejected the reports and said that his sister has not come home yet.

On Saturday, protests were also held in front of the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital.

As per reports, The Sikh population of Pakistan is around only 50,000 out of the country’s overall 220 million population.