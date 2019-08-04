New Delhi: With uncertainty looming large over the Valley, an all-party meeting was held at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah‘s residence in Kashmir on Sunday.

The meet is believed to have been convened to discuss the rising unrest and panic in the Valley in wake of the Amarnath Yatra being cancelled and nearly 35,000 paramilitary troops thrust to tackle a ‘probable terror attack’.

Addressing the media post the meet, Abdullah today said, “I appeal to both the countries, India & Pakistan not to take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries.”

He added that it was unanimously decided that ‘all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect and defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever.’

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah after an All Party meet in Srinagar: It was unanimously decided that all the parties will be united in their resolve to protect & defend identity, autonomy & special status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, against all attacks, whatsoever. https://t.co/ntYb6rPdV1 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the police gave clear instructions to all hotels to not provide any venue for the parties to hold a meeting and hence everyone was called at Farooq Abdullah’s house.

“The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting, at a hotel today. But the police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels… ” ANI reported Mufti.

Later taking to social media, Mufti blasted the government of fuelling the prevailing sense of fear in Kashmir.

Evacuate yatris, tourists, labourers, students & cricketers. Willingly create a sense of panic & distress but don’t bother giving Kashmiris a sense of relief or security.

Kahan gayi insaniyat, kashmiriyat aur jamhooriyat? https://t.co/Y45AxiMwwq — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, along with RAW’s Samant Goel, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other officials in Parliament over security-related concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.