New Delhi: As the winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Opposition parties and stressed on open discussion on all issues. “We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament”, PM Modi said in his brief media address.

Referring to the last session wherein several bills including that of penalising Triple Talaq was passed, PM Modi asserted,”In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of and active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament.”

He added,”This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this the 250th Parliament session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on 26th, we will observe the Constitution Day – when our Constitution completes its 70 years.”

Notably, the first session of the parliament was considered very productive as it saw both houses passing key legislations. The two Houses also passed a resolution scrapping special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Responding to PM Modi’s appeal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Opposition wants the ruling party to discuss all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people in the House. “Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue. It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy.”