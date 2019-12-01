New Delhi: With the price of the onion reaching Rs 100 per kg in most part of the country, the Centre on Sunday decided to import onion from Turkey and Egypt.

The Central government in a statement said that it will import 11000 Metric Ton (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6090 MT from Egypt.

As per updates from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTCI) has placed the order for the import of the onion. The onion will reach India later this month and it will come from Egypt in mid-December.

The development comes after Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan urging him to ask the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to continue supplying onions at Rs 15.60 per kilogram in the national capital.

In many parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, the retail price of the staple food has gone up to Rs 100 per kg.

To meet the need of the market and to control its price, the Union Cabinet had last month, approved importing 120,000 tonnes of onion. As a preventive measure, the Centre has already banned the export of onions and imposed stockholding limit on wholesalers and retailers for an indefinite period.

Affected by the skyrocketing price of the onion, a number of restaurants in the south Indian city of Bengaluru have removed onion dosa from their menu. The most affected food stalls are low and medium eateries which have to walk a thin line between serving their delicacies to customers and at the same time keeping the prices of food affordable.

In another development, a number of Congress workers in Lucknow on Friday started selling onion outside the state assembly at Rs 40 per kg. Congress workers alleged that the Centre was not taking enough measures to control its price.