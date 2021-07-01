Chandigarh: As Punjab is reeling under severe power cuts, the state government on Thursday ordered curtailment in timings of state government offices from Friday, and cutting down of power supply to high energy consuming industries with immediate effect. This move is taken to save crops and ease the domestic power situation. Also Read - Delhi Heat Wave to Continue This Week, Mercury to Breach 40 Degrees Daily: IMD

Issuing an order, the Punjab CM appealed to all the government offices to make judicious use of electricity as peak demand in the state had touched 14500 MW. However, the government said that no decision has been taken on ban on the use of ACs in the government offices which will function from 8 AM to 2 PM till further orders. Also Read - Delhi Weather Update: Mercury Touches 42 Degree Celsius, IMD Predicts Rain On July 2, 3

Earlier in the day, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited imposed power regulatory measures on industrial consumers by imposing two weekly offs on the industry including rolling mills, and induction furnaces from Thursday. Also Read - As Delta Plus Variant Emerges In Multiple Cities, Centre Asks States To Intensify Containment Measures

Punjab CM has ordered curtailment in timings of state government offices from tomorrow, and cutting down of power supply to high energy consuming industries with immediate effect, to save crops and ease the domestic power situation: CMO — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

The move was taken as the electricity demand in Punjab has peaked to over 14,000 MW a day, forcing the state-owned power utility PSPCL to impose unscheduled power cuts and regulatory measures on the industry. According to a PSPCL, the demand on Wednesday reached 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW.

Copy of the letter:

Amid rising demand and prolonged dry spell, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Thursday appealed to government and public sector offices in the state to use electricity judiciously and switch off air conditioners (ACs) up to July 3.

According to a statement, the PSPCL has also decided to impose power regulatory measures on industrial consumers by imposing two-day weekly offs on industry, including rolling mills, arc and induction furnaces with immediate effect.

The power utility said, Due to prolonged dry spells, paddy transplantation and power shortage owing to the failure of one unit of the Talwandi Sabo thermal plant, the PSPCL is facing problem in meeting the power demand of more than 1,45,00 plus MW.