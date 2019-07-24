New Delhi: Donald Trump‘s remarks that PM Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue between India-Pakistan led to a tumultuous Lok Sabha session on Wednesday.

As soon as the Question Hour started, Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue. “It is an issue which is very much related to the Prime Minister himself.”

Speaker Om Birla interrupted him and said an opportunity had already been given to speak on the subject.

This led to sloganeering by Congress MPs against the government and Modi. “Prime Minister jawab do (Answer, Prime Minister) and “End dictatorship”.

Chowdhury again said, “After Trump’s statement, everyone is discussing in the whole country about what the Prime Minister said on the issue. But the Prime Minister is not saying anything. We want to know what conversation took place between the Prime Minister and Trump.”

To this, Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh asserted that there is no question of accepting mediation on the Kashmir issue. He said, “It’s a matter of our dignity”.

However, soon after Congress, MPs walked out in protest in midst of sloganeering of “Prime Minister hai hai”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “If our Foreign Minister has clarified the position, why is there a problem?” But the MPs refused to stay and walked out.

The Congress on Tuesday also sought Prime Minister’s clarification following which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar categorically rejected Trump’s statement and clarified in both Houses of Parliament that Modi made no such request to the US President.

Notably, a top Trump advisor while speaking to the media in White House remarked, “The President doesn’t make things up,” when quizzed on Trump revealing that India has sought his mediation over the Kashmir conflict.