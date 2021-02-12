Delhi Metro Latest News: Heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Metro on Friday urged the Central government to revise the safety protocols and allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021: No Hugs or Handshakes But 150,000 Condoms Will be Given Out - Organizers Issue Strict Guidelines For Athletes During Summer Games

As per updates, the DMRC has in the letter urged the Centre to revise the coronavirus guidelines so as to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Govt Allows Airlines to Fly at 80% of Pre-COVID Flights Till March-end

In the letter to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the DMRC said the permission given in October last year to buses in Delhi to carry to their full seating capacities. Also Read - UK COVID Variant Will Sweep The World, Battle Against Virus to Go On For a Decade: Top Scientist

Apart from this, the DMRC has already sought financial assistance for Rs 1,648.4 crore for the central, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments where it runs operations.

After being closed for over five months due to the pandemic, Delhi Metro on September 7 had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, before assuming full operations from September 12, all in compliance with the latest safety guidelines issued by the government.

The 169-day closure of services from March 22 onwards had already financially hit the urban transporter and post resumption, regulated number of commuters further impacted its financial health.

While the DMRC has resumed service since September, as per COVID-19 safety norms, each commuter has to sit on alternate seats, leaving a seat between them vacant. Also, standing riders have to maintain a stipulated distance between them, thus further reducing the carrying capacity of a coach.

Because of the coronavirus restrictions, only 50-60 passengers in total can now travel in a coach, which in pre-COVID time carried 300-350 people during the peak hours. Notably, one metro coach’s full seating capacity is about 50. DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

On Friday, the national capital recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent.