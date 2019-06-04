New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently being questioned as part of probe in a money laundering case.

Around three hours ago, Robert Vadra took to Facebook to say that a book was in the making for the world to know his side of things in the ongoing probe against him.

In an obvious aim at the media, he asserted that “blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct”.

“As I make my way for the 13th time, post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm,” the Facebook post read.

But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct… But my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on ….My life is unique and I have fought for almost a decade over baseless accusations. Physically situations can change, but ones honest mind cannot. I’m determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side …,” it continued.

On Monday, a special CBI court allowed Robert Vadra to fly abroad for medical treatment, days after he filed a plea to travel to London for the same. Robert Vadra had appealed to the court to allow him to travel abroad in order to seek medical care for a tumour in his large intestine.

The brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.