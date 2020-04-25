New Delhi: Amid conflicting reports about North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s health, China has reportedly dispatched a medical team to North Korea. Meanwhile, a Beijing-backed satellite TV channel’s vice director, who is also a niece of a Chine foreign minister, has claimed that Kim Jong Un is dead. Also Read - Donald Trump Dismisses Reports of Kim Jong-un's Critical Health as 'Incorrect'

According to reports, Vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television told her 15 million followers on Weibo that her Kim Jong Un death claim was backed by a "very solid source."

There has been no independent verification of the claim.