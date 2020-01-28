Patna: The Jahanabad police on Tuesday morning detained the brother of anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam- who has been booked on sedition and other charges- in several states for his alleged “inflammatory” speeches.”

As of now, Imam’s brother is undergoing interrogation at Jahanabad in Bihar.

Another person has also been detained, although, their identity has not been ascertained yet, a report by India Today said.

Imam was on Sunday booked by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his controversial ‘cut off Assam from India’ speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh.

A series of videos of him went viral on social media in which Imam could be heard saying, “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this.” He also said, “It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us.”

For his provocative speech, Imam has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It was noticed that one Sharjeel Imam, permanent resident of Bihar and former student of JNU has been delivering very inflammatory and instigating speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC. He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia on December 13 and thereafter has given one even more inflammatory and instigating speech against the government, which is being widely circulated on social media,” the Delhi police said.

Police further added that the speeches by him have the potential to harm the harmony between different religious segments of the society and the unity and integrity of India.

On Saturday, the Assam police had also registered an FIR against Imam for allegedly inciting people to cut off Assam from the rest of the country.