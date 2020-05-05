New Delhi: On a day the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi breached the 5,000-mark, the Delhi government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of stranded people moving out of or entering the national capital from other states. Also Read - Delhi Police Distribute Pizzas to Motivate Police Personnel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the order makes the following points:

(1.) The Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) shall appoint a nodal officer for the district, who shall be in constant touch with the District Nodal Officer to ensure every person entering or leaving Delhi is screened before moving further; Also Read - After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Government Hikes Liquor Prices- Here's How Much You Have to Pay From Today

(2.) The CDMos will constitute dedicated teams comprising a doctor, a nurse, a nodal officer and a pharmacist for screening people. They shall be provided with all the necessary medical equipment;

(3.) The number of teams will depend upon the number of people to be screened, location of embarkment/disembarkment, and be fixed in consulation with the concerned District Nodal Officer;

(4.) Those found asymptomatic will be allowed to enter/exit Delhi and would be requested to download the Aarogya Setu app;

(5.) Those with mild symptoms shall be sent to 14-days of self/home quarantine; they, too, will be requested to download the Aarogya Setu app;

(6.) Finally, for those found symptomatic, standard protocol for sampling/testing and quarantine SOP will be followed by the CDMO concerned.

Notably, last Wednesday, the Centre had given permission for interstate movement of migrants and others, who were left stranded due to the nationwide lockdown. While initially the permission was for migrants to be sent home in buses arranged by states, on Friday, the order was modified to include special trains after requests by various state governments in this regard.

Later on Friday, the Centre announced the extension of the lockdown for a second time, by two weeks, till May 17.

Delhi today registered 206 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its overall tally to 5,104, including 64 casualties. It is the third worst affected state in the country after Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively.