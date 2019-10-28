New Delhi: As a tug-of-war like situation persists over the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post continues between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, there are chances that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stakes claim for the new government on October 30, reports suggest.

The BJP’s Fadnavis and Sena’s senior leader Diwakar Raote met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately at Raj Bhavan today. First to call the governor, senior Shiv Sena leader and transport minister Diwakar Raote met the Koshyari at 10: 30 AM, while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called on Koshyari, half an hour later at 11 AM.

Koshyari said that the two leaders had arrived at his residence only for Diwali, discarding speculations on a political discussion. However, as soon as his interaction with CM Fadnavis ended, reports flourished stating the possibility of him retaining power and taking oath again on October 30.

The Maharashtra CM also said that he apprised the governor of the present political scenario.

Meanwhile, amid the tussle, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray further slammed the ruling BJP over the economic slowdown in its editorial mouthpiece Saamna, claiming that the economic slump was ‘evident in the subdued Diwali celebrations this year’ as the ‘dhoom-dhadaka’ of fire-crackers are missing from this year’s Diwali.

Sena further invoked a famous dialogue from super-hit Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ in the report and said, “Itna Sannata Kyun Hain Bhai? The country is facing an economic crisis. The condition of the Indian economy is worsening instead of improving.”

While the Haryana government formation was conducted seamlessly, in Maharashtra, the situation has been boiling as the Sena has placed a hard bargain with its ally BJP. On Saturday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing a “50-50 formula” for an equal share of power.

The formula, Thackeray demanded, also meant that both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5-2.5 years so Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister, as the coalition returns to power.

If reports are to be believed, the newly-elected MLAs of the saffron parties also demanded that Shiv Sena ‘son’ and Thackeray family scion Aaditya Thackeray be made the Chief Minister for the new government.

As the anxiety within the alliance deepens, both parties have been luring independents to their fold to strengthen their bargaining power causing a further rift between the two parties. However, the situation on Maharashtra’s government formation is likely to become clear by the first week of November.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on October 30 after attending a meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected MLAs to elect the leader of the House in Mumbai.

Notably, in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly election this year, the BJP won 105 seats, losing 17 seats as compared to 2014 elections, while the Shiv Sena’s tally came down to 56 seats from 63. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP won 54 seats and the Congress bagged 44 seats.