New Delhi: As religious places in Delhi, as in the rest of the country, opened for the first time in more than two months, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, recently relieved as Delhi BJP chief, offered prayers at the iconic Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. Also Read - Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari Replaced as Delhi BJP Chief, Adesh Kumar Gupta Takes Charge

The actor-turned-politician, who was involved in another controversy recently, when he crossed over into neighbouring Haryana, despite Haryana-Delhi borders being sealed, and played cricket there, was seen wearing a mask. In the Haryana incident, however, besides not wearing a mask, he had also tossed aside all norms of social distancing.

The Hanuman Temple, as per news agency ANI, will not allow more than five devotees to go inside at a time. Also, each devotee will have to pass through the sanitisation tunnel installed at the entry gate and the prasad will not be distributed by the priests.

Another BJP leader who offered prayers at a temple today was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the famous Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

Notably, religious places and places of worship reopened across the country since closing down on March 25 as part of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. On May 29, the Union Home Ministry had announced that starting June 8, religious places, malls, hotels etc. will be allowed to reopen, albeit with SOPs in place.