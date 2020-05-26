New Delhi: Amid escalating border tensions with China in Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a security review meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs. Also Read - Over 5,000 Chinese Troops Present in Ladakh, Other Areas; India Increases Force

India and China, notably, are at loggerheads at three points in Ladakh, with the situation reported to be particularly worrying along the Pangong Tso Lake and Galwan Valley. This latest confronation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours follows a series of skirmishes between the two countries earlier this month in Ladakh and Sikkim.

According to several reports, as many as 5,000 Chinese troops have ‘intruded’ into Indian territory and have set up base there. The Indian Army is said to have sent reinforcements to stop the Chinese from advancing any further.

On Friday, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narawane made a visit to Ladakh-based 14 Corps to take stock of the situation there.

On a related note, Rajnath Singh today also spoke to his Australian counterpart Linda Reynolds, tweeting: “Had an excellent telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Australia, Ms Linda Reynolds. We discussed the responses of both the countries and also the possible areas of mutual cooperation between India and Australia against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“India-Australia strategic partnership provides a good base for both the countries to work together in dealing with the post COVID challenges . We are committed to take forward the initiatives of bilateral defence and security cooperation under the Strategic Partnership framework,” he further said.