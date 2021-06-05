New Delhi: The second wave of coronavirus brought devastation to India causing large scare deaths, oxygen crisis, and scarcity of hospital beds with many states witnessing fatal consequences. The long queues outside crematoriums are pictures that will haunt us forever. This deadly virus initiated stringent lockdowns just like last year in many parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, to name a few. Health experts are now warning again that a third deadly wave could happen in the country which might affect children adversely. And the third wave will become severe, if we don’t follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and strictly adhere to safety norms. Also Read - No Death Reported in Those Re-Infected with COVID After Inoculation, Says AIIMS Study

With the daily Covid case count dipping, many states have now started their 'unlock' process. In this transition period from lockdown to unlock is the time when all need to keep in mind the Covid-control protocol and norms more than ever. As some cities and states unlock and ease restrictions, here are the measures one must take sure to save themselves and their closed ones from a pandemic.

Always wear a mask and don't let your guard down: You must wear your mask and use sanitisers. Apart from this, you also need to tell others to wear mask and specially family members to be as careful. All must spread awareness among the people.

Don’t delay, consult doctor on time: Once you feel symptomatic, you must consult your doctor immediately without further delay. People should not self-medicate themselves at home. However, it is always good to be in touch with health experts so that the doctor can prescribe you what’s right for you.

Social distance is a must: In this transitional time, social distancing is a must for all. As per the recent study conducted at IIT Bhubaneswar, social distancing is critical even with masks on as aerosol droplets may leak out from the masks, increasing the risk of the virus spreading.

Get vaccinated: The Central government has started the vaccination drive since January 2021. The vaccination drive that started with Covishield and Covaxin now also has included Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Hence, it is must that you get vaccinated as early as possible.

Reduce domestic, international travel: It is better not to travel anywhere at this moment. All have been confined to homes for a long time and have suppressed the urge to head to the beach or the mountains. But we have to understand that it is not the right time for travel.