New Delhi: With communication curbs being eased from Kashmir in a phased manner, the Centre’s next target is to prevent large-scale violence once the restrictions have been completely removed. For this, according to reports, the government has identified four specific ‘focus groups’ which it thinks can create trouble in the Valley.

Reportedly, the security agencies have zeroed-in on these ‘focus groups’ after keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in the former state.

‘Movers and Shakers’, as the first group has been dubbed, consists of either members from the Hurriyat Conference or key political leaders. In order to deal with them, several leaders were put under house arrest and then detained, soon after the announcement of curfew in the Valley.

The second group comprises of banned outfits and terrorist organisations. The Army will be given a ‘free-hand’ to tackle them and maintain peace along the border. The government also plans to review border security in Punjab and Jammu.

The third group is of stone-pelters, most of whom are teenagers. To tackle them, a strategy of ‘community bonds’ has been devised under which 20 family members and acquaintances will have to sign a bond, ensuring that the teenagers will not indulge in these activities again.

Finally, the fourth group comprises of religious leaders, whom the government is planning to put restrictions on. Reportedly, the authorities will have the power to arrest them immediately, if they instigate people to indulge in violence.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under unprecedented lockdown since July end and lost its’ special status’ after the Centre, on August 5, announced that it was scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the now-former state into two union territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Several prominent Valley politicians, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and Sajad Lone have all been arrested and put under house arrest.