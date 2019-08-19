New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting at 1 PM as the Yamuna river was found to be flowing above the warning mark at the Iron Bridge, on Monday morning.

Responding to a warning by a Twitter user, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted: “Am meeting officers from all concerned depts at 1 pm to assess the situation and the preparations”.

In the meeting, which will be held at the Delhi Secretariat, a course of action shall be deliberated upon and strategy prepared to deal with the current situation. All the agencies of Delhi have been instructed to be present in the emergency meeting.

At 8 AM, the water level of the river was 204.56 metres, which is above the warning level mark. At 7 AM, the water level was 204.42 metres. According to officials, the water level in the river might reach 207 metres by the end of the day.

The reason behind this rise in water level, besides intermittent rainfall in the national capital on the weekend, is the release of 4 lakh 30 thousand 817 cusec water from the Hathini barrage in the neighbouring Haryana. With the river already flowing at a dangerous level, the release of water has only led to a further rise in the water level.

A high alert was sounded in the Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana, which was further extended till Delhi. According to officials, the situation is being closely monitored and preparations are being made to deal with a flood-like situation.

Last July, too, the river had breached its warning mark which led to the movement of traffic being suspended on the Old Yamuna Bridge for a few days. Last year, its water level had reached 205.5 metres.