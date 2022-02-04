New Delhi: Following the attack on Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, news agency ANI reported quoting sources as saying on Friday.

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the

The attack took place on Thursday when Owaisi’s vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24. Owaisi said four rounds of shots were fired and he saw 3-4 people who ran away. “My car got punctured, but I moved to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu’lilah,” Owaisi tweeted in Hindi soon after the incident. Owaisi saidhe saw two people – one was wearing a red hoodie while the other was wearing a white jacket.