New Delhi: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Assaduddin Owaisi, asking the minorities of her state to be cautious of the Hyderabad MP.

“Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. They have their base in Hyderabad. Don’t listen to them”, she told her party workers in Cooch Behar.

Furthermore she claimed that the Hyderabad MP takes money from BJP and promises minorities in Bengal that he will provide them security. “There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal. I appeal to the minority brothers not to get caught in their trap”, the TMC leader added.

Notably, the Chief Minister did not name the AIMIM leader but the presumption could be made that she was talking about Owaisi as she stressed on Hyderabad MP.

Mamata’s attack on the Hyderabad MP comes days after posters of AIMIM emerged Coochbehar district of West Bengal, which had a large picture of Owaisi . “Wait now finished, Mission West Bengal”, the poster read.

Last week, BJP’s Asansol MP Babul Supriyo had likened AIMIM chief to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. “Owaisi is a second Zakir Naik. If he speaks a lot, there is law and order in our country. We’ll see when he says something,” the singer-turned-politician had said after Owaisi rejected the SC’s verdict on Ayodhya.