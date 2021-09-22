New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five Hindu Sena members for allegedly vandalising the official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road. The incident took place around 4 pm when members of Hindu Sena were staging a protest outside Owaisi’s house, located adjacent to the Election Commission headquarters on Ashoka Road.Also Read - Asaduddin Owaisi Booked For Hate Speech, Violating COVID Norms in UP

DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav said that police detained five people and registered an FIR under relevant sections. Also Read - Send Him to Afghanistan: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Owaisi's 'Indian Women' Remark

The protesters shattered a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate of the parliamentarian’s house. Pieces of the lamp could be seen strewn across the road. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis to Benefit Pakistan The Most as ISI Controls Taliban: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta told news agency IANS that he was not aware of the incident and came to know about it through media reports and other sources. He confirmed that some workers of his outfit went to protest there.

“Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this,” Gupta said adding, however, one should not adopt unlawful ways to register their protest.

Owaisi, meanwhile, in a series of tweets came down heavily on the present dispensation.

“My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed,” he tweeted.

The AIMIM chief alleged the caretaker of his house was assaulted.

There were at least 13 people, 6 have been detained. This is the third time that my residence has been attacked. Last time it was vandalised @rajnathsingh was not only the Home Minister but also my neighbour. 8/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

“The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju’s (caretaker’s) grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with police. Hope action will be taken,” he wrote.

Owaisi said that this is the third incident when his residence, which lies in a high-security area, has been vandalised by ‘miscreants’.

Calling the people who attacked his house as ‘thugs’, Owaisi said he won’t stop his fight for justice and such incidents do not scare him.

Election Commission HQ is right next door to my house, Parliament Street police station is right across my house. The Prime Minister’s residence is 8 minutes away. If an MP’s house is not safe, then what message is @AmitShah sending? 9/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 21, 2021

(With inputs from IANS)