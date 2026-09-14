Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to BRICS vegetarian menu row, says 20% minorities are vegetarian

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the BRICS vegetarian menu, Asaduddin Owaisi said that dietary preferences vary widely across all communities in the country.

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Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to BRICS vegetarian menu row, says 20% minorities are vegetarian| Image: ANI

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing row over the BRICS vegetarian menu, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to the controversy, saying that India is known for its diverse cultures, languages and food habits. He stated that people belonging to different communities in the country have different preferences.

What Did Owaisi Say?

Reacting on row over vegetarian food served at the BRICS Summit, Asaduddin Owaisi said that India’s identity is defined by its diverse cultures and around 20 percent of minorities are vegetarian.

“In this country, around 20% of minorities are vegetarian… India’s diversity includes different cultures, religions, languages and food habits. I do not know how many people liked it or did not like it… A diplomat would say that India’s diversity is not only cultural but also religious and linguistic,” Owaisi said.

BRICS Vegetarian Menu Row

The controversy over the BRICS gala dinner menu has become a new topic between the Opposition and the BJP over the outcomes of the 18th BRICS Summit. The gala dinner was hosted by PM Modi for BRICS leaders and dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam on Sunday.

A row began after the entire gala dinner served to the world leaders was vegetarian.

Congress accused the central government of ‘imposing dietary’ preferences on foreign leaders. BJP leaders and ministers defended the allegations saying that the menu was a showcase of India’s rich culinary traditions.

Rahul Gandhi Slammed BJP Over BRICS Vegetarian Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X and said that 80 percent of Indians are non-vegetarian. “Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister’s chole bhature,” he said, sharing a picture of the dish.

Owaisi Questioned BRICS Summit Outcomes

Owaisi also raised questions over key geopolitical and economic takeaways from the BRICS summit. He pointed out lack of transparency over border talks with China and discussions on alternative payment mechanisms. However, he welcomed the diplomatic talks between Middle Eastern countries which held on the sidelines of BRICS summit.

“There was no mention of the digital currency issue we discussed; we do not know what discussions took place with China, what will happen to the land occupied by China where we used to patrol… Iran and UAE sitting together and talking is a positive development,” he said.

India hosted the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The country hosted the 18th summit under its 2026 chairmanship, during which the New Delhi Declaration was unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders.

(with ANI inputs)