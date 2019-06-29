New Delhi: Strong reactions have started pouring in after the Rajasthan Police has filed a chargesheet against Pehlu Khan, the dairy farmer, who was lynched by a mob in Alwar in 2017 for cow smuggling.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is the latest one to criticize the Congress party for its action against Pehlu Khan and his family, saying that the Congress party is double-faced.

“It’s a condemnable act by Ashok Gehlot government. When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress which always betrayed you,” said Owaisi.

He said that whenever Congress comes to power they become an exact replica of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and whenever they are in opposition, they shed crocodile tears.

Earlier today, Ashok Gehlot, reacting to the criticism, had said, “Investigation of this case was done in the past during BJP government and chargesheet was presented. If any discrepancies will be found in the investigation, the case will be re-investigated.”

In 2017, Pehlu Khan and his two sons were beaten by a mob of cow vigilantes or gau rakshaks in Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling while they were ferrying their cattle. Pehlu Khan then succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The chargesheet against Pehlu Khan and his sons has been file under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.