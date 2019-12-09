New Delhi: Expressing strong resentment over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday tore a copy of the Bill in Lok Sabha, saying the Bill was aimed at making Muslims ‘stateless’ and will lead to another partition.

The AIMIM leader said that the Bill is against the Constitution of India and is a disrespect to the freedom fighters of the country.

“Ye aur ek partition hone ja raha hai (this will lead to partition). This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country,” Owaisi said.

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the CAB in Lok Sabha and said there is no political agenda behind bringing the Bill in the House.

Calling the Bill ‘arbitrary in nature’, the leader said secularism is the basic structure of the Constitution and the Bill was in violation of fundamental rights.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi slammed the home minister and said that he should be prevented from carrying out this enactment, otherwise his name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed.

“I appeal to you(Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also. Otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel’s citizenship act, Home Minister’s name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion,” Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill, which is witnessing strong opposition from a number of political leaders for the whole day, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.