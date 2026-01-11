Home

Asaduddin Owaisi VS Himanta Sarma: War of words intensify over ‘Hijab-Clad PM’ remark row

An intense verbal spat broke out between AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over Owaisi’s remark on ‘Hijab-Clad PM’ remark row.

Hijab-Clad PM: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in a war of words over AIMIM chief’s remark in which he talked about his dream of seeing a hijab-clad woman become India’s Prime Minister. While speaking at a meeting in Solapur on Saturday, the Member of Parliament stated that the Indian constitution, unlike Pakistan’s allows citizen, irrespective of his religion, can become the Prime Minister. He said it is his dream that “a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country.”

What Did Owaisi Say?

“The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib’s constitution states that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Mayor. I dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country,” Owaisi said.

