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Asansol Dakhshin Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Close contest between TMCs Tapas Banerjee and BJPs Agnimitra Paul; Will BJP retain its seat?

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Asansol Dakhshin Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Close contest between TMC’s Tapas Banerjee and BJP’s Agnimitra Paul; Will BJP retain its seat?

All eyes are on Asansol Dakhshin Assembly constituency, where the main competition is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress.

Agnimitra Paul is BJP's candidate from Asansol Dakshin constituency. Image Credit: PTI

Asansol Dakhshin Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes will begin for the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency at 8 am today (May 4). Located in Paschim Bardhaman district, the constituency represents the heart of Bengal’s industrial belt, with coal mining, railways and small-scale industries.

This time, the main contest is between Trinamool Congress’s Tapas Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Agnimitra Paul. The contest is highly competitive in the region, with both parties having launched strong campaigns. Shilpi Chakraborty is the CPI(M)’s nominee, while the Congress has picked Souvik Mukherjee as its candidate.

The West Bengal Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, covering all 294 seats in the state. Voting in the Asansol Dakshin constituency was held in the first phase on April 23.

During the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP’s Agnimitra Paul had defeated TMC candidate Saayoni Ghosh by 4,487 votes. Meanwhile, the Election Commission’s 2021 Assembly poll data showed Asansol Dakshin had a total of 2,74,245 voters — 1,41,542 male, 1,32,694 female, and nine from the third gender category. Additionally, there were 2,158 postal ballots and 243 service voters.

Stay tuned for the West Bengal Assembly Elections here

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