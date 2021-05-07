Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram, jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, was put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated, according to news reports. On Thursday, Asaram, who is lodged at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at MDM Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 along with 12 other inmates. He was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of breathing problem. Also Read - Asaram Bapu Rushed to Jodhpur Hospital After Health Deteriorates, Complained of Chest Pain & Restlessness

Asaram has been put on ventilator support and his condition is stated to be stable, according to a report in India Today online. In February, Asaram was admitted to Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur after he complained of breathing difficulties. Sources at the Jodhpur Central Jail said Asaram's samples were taken for testing along with those of other inmates, and his report returned positive two days back following which his treatment was started.

"On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated as he complained of fever and short-breath. We rushed him to the MG Hospital in the night itself," a jail official said. S S Rathore, the principal of S N Medical College, under which the M G hospital comes, refused to comment. MG Hospital superintendent Raj Shree Behra too did not respond to calls. In several court affidavits, Asaram has said he suffers from multiple ailments, and requested he be granted bail on health grounds.

Meanwhile, his supporters and followers assembled outside the MGM Hospital in large number after the news of his hospitalisation spread around. Some of them also demanded him to be admitted to the AIIMS, but the hospital administration said there was no such need.

They also demanded the hospital administration and police share Asaram’s health details with them, while some of them tried to sneak into the hospital in order to get a glimpse of his, but police personnel foiled their bid. Later, two female followers of his were detained by the police for constantly trying to dodge the police, and were taken to the police station. Police also seized some of the vehicles of Asaram’s followers, but they stay put awaiting any opportunity to sneak in.

(With inputs from PTI)