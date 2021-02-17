Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central in a sexual molestation case, was rushed to the hospital in a police van after his health deteriorated on Tuesday. According to reports, Asaram was taken to the emergency section of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur where he underwent X-Ray and ECG after complaining of chest pain and restlessness. He was also reported to have suffered blood pressure problems, knee pain. However, all reports were normal and he was taken back to jail after three hours of treatment. Also Read - Fraudsters Offer to Sell Horse Owned by Salman Khan, Dupe Jodhpur Woman of Rs 12 Lakh!

A thorough check-up and other tests are likely to be conducted on Asaram today as well. After the news reached the public, a crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital to see Asaram. The crowd was present until Asaram was taken back from the hospital to jail. Meanwhile, a video is also going viral, in which Asaram is giving discourse to the policemen posted under his protection inside the hospital.

Rajasthan: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu admitted to a hospital after he complained of restlessness, discomfort in knees and other ailments. Asaram Bapu is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case. pic.twitter.com/RIlsKNpU8z — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

In 2013, Bapu was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at Manai Ashran near Jodhpur. He was later arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 2014. In 2018, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and was slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh after a special court in Jodhpur convicted him of rape. Asaram was found guilty under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The verdict was delivered by SC/ST cases special judge Madhu Sudan Sharma inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, where Bapu is lodged.