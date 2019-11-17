New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met Defence Minister of Japan Taro Kono in Thailand’s capital city Bangkok on the sideline of ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus), according to news agency ANI. Later in the day, Singh is slated to attend the inaugural ceremony of Defence and Security Exhibition 2019.

Speaking to news agency ANI on November 17 ahead of the ADMM Plus in Thailand, Rajnath Singh said, “As far as India is concerned, we consider ASEAN important for our ‘Act East’ policy. Undoubtedly, this ASEAN meeting is more important for India than any other country.”

Reiterating the significance of the forum in building strategic trust, Rajnath Singh suggested that all participating nations cooperate so as to ensure sustainable security. The defence minister reached Bangkok on Saturday to the ADMM-Plus which is a meeting for defence ministers of ASEAN countries and eight other nations to discuss on a way forward in security cooperation, stated a government press release.

Later in the meeting, Rajnath Singh and Myanmar Defence Minister Lieutenant General Sein Win will together release a handbook on ‘Military Medicine for ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)’, stated a report.

“Bilateral meetings with several participating defence ministers are planned,” the release said. In addition to the 10 ASEAN countries, eight countries such as Japan, the US and China participate in this meeting to promote more practical defence cooperation. During his two-day visit, Singh will also inaugurate the India pavilion at the Defence and Security Exhibition in Bangkok.

“He will address the business seminar and interact with the industry representatives,” the release said. A courtesy call on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will also take place during the visit, it said.

(With agency inputs)