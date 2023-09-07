Home

ASEAN Centre Point Of India’s Act East policy, Says PM Modi At ASEAN-India Summit In Jakarta

PM Modi said, “ASEAN matters because here everyone’s voice is heard and ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth."

**EDS: GRAB VIA @narendramodi** Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while addressing the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_07_2023_000006B)

Jakarta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Indonesia early Thursday morning said that it is an “honour” for him to co-chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India summit. In his opening address, PM Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising the Summit and said, “Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit…”

“Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us. ASEAN is the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy. India supports ASEAN’s outlook on ASEAN-India centrality and Indo-Pacific,” he added.

#WATCH | At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and a multipolar world also unite us.… pic.twitter.com/u7oUNXKqS2 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Speaking on the theme of the summit, PM Modi said, “ASEAN matters because here everyone’s voice is heard and ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth.”

Saying that the ASEAN region will also play a key role in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative, he noted: “Even in an environment of global uncertainties, our mutual cooperation is making steady progress. This is a testimony to the strength and resilience of our ties.

The Prime Minister also said that India supports the regional bloc’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific. “Our (India-Indonesia) partnership is entering its fourth decade. At such a time, co-chairing the ASEAN-India Summit is a matter of pride for me.

“Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and multipolar world also unites us,” Modi observed.

ASEAN-India Summit

The ASEAN-India Summit is the first summit since the elevation of the ties between India and the ASEAN bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

PM Modi landed in Jakarta earlier today to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits during which he will engage with the leaders of the strategically important region. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his arrival at the summit and prior to that, had also met members of the Indian diaspora.

This year, Indonesia is the chair of ASEAN. The theme of their chairship is ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’. Within this framework, Indonesia organised a flagship event, ‘ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum’, to implement the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific..”

