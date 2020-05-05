New Delhi: Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that has grappled the country in its fist, Assam is now battling another deadly disease – the African Swine Fever (ASF). At least 2,800 pigs have died in the northeastern state since February when the viral infection erupted. Also Read - Communal Unity Wins This Ramadan: Hindu Family Arranges Iftar For Muslim Boy Stranded in Assam Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Expressing concern over the increased cases of ASF, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the veterinary and forest departments to draw a broad roadmap to deal with the situation. Also Read - Lockdown Eases: Centre Clarifies Order, Delhi, Assam, Gujarat Wary of Reopening Shops Right Away

Sonowal also urged the departments to work in close synergy with the National Pig Research Centre (NPRC) to tide over the crisis hitting the piggery sector, an official release said. Also Read - COVID-19: Death Toll Nears 800-Mark; Maharashtra Remains Worst-Hit, Records Highest Single-day Spike in Cases

Notably, in most cases, ASF cases have a 100 per cent mortality rate of domestic pigs.

The Assam government has asked the concerned officials to conduct ‘threat-mapping’ and undertake containment measures across the state. The government will announce a bailout package after taking stock of the situation to save the farmers from penury, Sonowal said.

On Sunday, Veterinary Minister Atul Bora had said the disease was detected towards the end of February this year, but it started in April 2019 at a village in Xizang province of China bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the Assam government will not cull pigs immediately and look for an alternative option to prevent the spread of the disease.