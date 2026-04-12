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Asha Bhosle Dies: Son Anand Bhosle issues statement, says ‘She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to…’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday afternoon at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, confirms her son Anand Bhosle.

Published date india.com Published: April 12, 2026 1:05 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Asha Bhosle Dies: Son Anand Bhosle issues statement, says 'She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to...'
Asha Bhosle's health update: Read family's statement

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday afternoon at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, confirms her son Anand Bhosle. She was admitted here due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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