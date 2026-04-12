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Asha Bhosle Dies: Son Anand Bhosle issues statement, says She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to...

Asha Bhosle Dies: Son Anand Bhosle issues statement, says ‘She passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to…’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday afternoon at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, confirms her son Anand Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle's health update: Read family's statement

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday afternoon at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, confirms her son Anand Bhosle. She was admitted here due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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