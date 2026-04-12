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Asha Bhosle Dies: PM Modi calls Asha Bhosle one of Indias most iconic voices, expresses condolences to legendary singers family

Asha Bhosle Dies: PM Modi calls Asha Bhosle one of India’s most iconic voices, expresses condolences to legendary singer’s family

"I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives," PM Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing away of India’s legendary singer Asha Bhosle and called her one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people’s lives,” PM Modi said.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or… pic.twitter.com/SbFrzf1Meu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

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