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Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remembers singing legend Asha Bhosle, calls her a sincere spiritual seeker

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remembers singing legend Asha Bhosle, calls her a sincere spiritual seeker

In 2014, the Art of Living instituted the Vishalakshi Global Award, honoring singing icon Asha Bhosle as its first recipient.

Asha Bhosle with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

New Delhi: Legendary playback singer and one of the iconic voices of the Bollywood music industry, Asha Bhosle, passed away in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. Asha Bhosle, who recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages over a career spanning eight decades, delivered unforgettable songs in films like Umrao Jaan, Teesri Manzil, and Rangeela, showcasing her ability to effortlessly traverse genres.

Even in her later years, she remained a vibrant performer. She recently made headlines for grooving to ‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’, featuring Vicky Kaushal, during a concert in Dubai—an endearing moment that went viral.

Asha Bhosle and Her Spritual Journey

Asha Bhosle was an ardent follower and a staunch devotee of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. She was a regular visitor to the Art of Living’s International Ashram in Bengaluru. In one of the satsangs at the ashram, she mesmerized the audience with her mellifluous voice, singing a few of her superhit songs like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar, and Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam Nadi Ka Kinara, among others. She also collaborated with the Art of Living, contributing to music dedicated to its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Notably, she sang the song “Main Hoon” for the Art of Living and has featured in its spiritual and music-related content.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expresses condolences:

Art of Living founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took to his social media handles to express his condolences to the family and followers of Asha Bhosle. “Asha Bhosle was a sincere spiritual seeker. Every single day, she diligently practiced meditation and Kriya. She was a familiar and cherished presence at our ashram and university. She often called to speak about her spiritual journey. When her family spoke to me of her condition, I said: may whatever is best for her come to pass. Sending them love and strength during this time,” Gurudev wrote.

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Asha Bhosle was a sincere spiritual seeker. Every single day, she diligently practiced meditation and Kriya. She was a familiar and cherished presence at our ashram and university. She often called to speak about her spiritual journey. When her family spoke to me of her… pic.twitter.com/qIOuuFYSZV — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@Gurudev) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle Was Awarded the Vishalakshi Global Award:

In 2014, the Art of Living instituted the Vishalakshi Global Award, honoring singing icon Asha Bhosle as its first recipient. In her acceptance speech, Asha Bhosle spoke about her life’s journey and how success comes after struggles. She lauded Gurudev for his efforts to spread harmony across the world.

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