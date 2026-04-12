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Asha Bhosle: What was the legendary Bollywood singers LAST WISH? She wanted to take her last breath while…

Asha Bhosle: What was the legendary Bollywood singer’s LAST WISH? She wanted to take her last breath while…

Asha Bhosle began her extraordinary journey in music at the age of 10 with the Marathi film 'Majha Bal', singing 'Chala Chala Nav Bala'. She entered Hindi cinema with 'Saawan Aaya' from 'Chunariya' and recorded her first Hindi solo for 'Raat Ki Rani'.

New Delhi: In what can be termed one of the saddest days in India’s music industry, legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The iconic singer had been admitted a day earlier following a reported cardiac arrest. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later confirmed that she had been battling a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.

Her last rites will be held tomorrow at Shivaji Park in the evening, where fans and members of the film industry are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

Asha Bhosle began her extraordinary journey in music at the age of 10 with the Marathi film ‘Majha Bal’, singing ‘Chala Chala Nav Bala’. She entered Hindi cinema with ‘Saawan Aaya’ from ‘Chunariya’ and recorded her first Hindi solo for ‘Raat Ki Rani’. Over the decades, she became one of the most versatile voices in Indian cinema.

Asha Bhosle’s Last Wish:

In her first podcast with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on ‘Couple of Things,’ she expressed her last wish. During the interview, she said that she wants to take her last breath while singing. Calling ‘music and singing’ her life, the legendary Bollywood singer said, ‘At this stage, I have nothing left to learn; I just want to go while singing.

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When #AshaBhosle ji expressed her last wish Om Shanti Asha Bhonsle ji pic.twitter.com/vLbVECjeX7 — Shiv (@mr_Tubun) April 12, 2026

Her illustrious career featured unforgettable songs from films like ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Teesri Manzil’, ‘Lagaan’,’Rangeela’, showcasing her ability to effortlessly traverse genres. Even in her later years, she remained a vibrant performer. She recently made headlines for grooving to ‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’, featuring Vicky Kaushal, during a concert in Dubai—an endearing moment that went viral.

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