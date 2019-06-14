Kolkata: West Bengal Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s daughter who is a doctor herself has slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the mishandling of the ongoing doctors’ strike.

Speaking in favour of medical practitioners in a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim said that the doctors have the right to ‘peaceful protest’ and ‘safety at work’. She further asked people to question why “goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors”.

Shabba Hakim added, “As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader.”

For those who do not know Doctors in government and most private hospitals are boycotting OPD but are still working in… Shabba Hakim यांनी वर पोस्ट केले बुधवार, १२ जून, २०१९

Her post further read, “For those saying “Ono Rugider ki dosh?” (what is the fault of the other patients) Sabba suggested they should question the government as in why the police officers posted in government hospitals do little to nothing to protect doctors? Please question them that when 2 truckloads of goons showed up why wasn’t back up sent immediately?” Hakim asked.

“Please question why goons are still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors?”She added, “We have a right to peaceful protest. We have a right to safety at work.”

Notably, the protests erupted at the NRS Hospital on Tuesday morning bringing regular services to a standstill, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there late on Monday night. The family members of the deceased patient alleged medical negligence.

An intern named Paribaha Mukherjee sustained a serious skull injury in the attack and was admitted in the intensive care unit of the Institute of Neurosciences.

In view of the strike, the Chief Minister had earlier directed all agitating doctors to resume work in four hours or be ready to face action. Mamata Banerjee reportedly gave a four-hour ultimatum to the protesting junior doctors across the state, whose strike entered the third day on Thursday, but they have remained defiant so far.

(With agency inputs)