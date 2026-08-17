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Ashok Dham Temple Stampede: 7 killed, several injured in Bihar temple amid Sawan rush

On Monday morning, a large number of devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers and perform jalabhishek (water offering) to Lord Shiva on the occasion of the third Monday of the holy Sharavn month.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 17, 2026, 8:30 AM IST
Ashok Dham Temple Stampede: 7 killed, several injured in Bihar temple amid Sawan rush

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, at least seven devotees were killed and over a dozen injured after a stampede broke out at the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on Monday. The incident took place during the third Somwari of Sawan (third Monday of Shravan month).

On Monday morning, a large number of devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers and perform jalabhishek (water offering) to Lord Shiva on the occasion of the third Monday of the holy Sharavn month. As per the initial report, around 50,000 devotees were reportedly present at the temple.

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The stampede triggered panic and chaos inside the temple premises. All the injured devotees are women, and several of them are reportedly in serious condition. All the injured have been shifted to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, administrative officials and health department teams reached the spot and began relief and medical assistance.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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