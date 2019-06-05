New Delhi: After blaming Deputy chief minister and Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot for the defeat of his son his from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday issued a clarification.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that his statement was taken out of the context as the media was making an unnecessary issue out of it.

“This was a reply to some questions during the interview… some sections of the media are making an unnecessary issue out of the context,” Gehlot said.

This was reply to some questions during interview…Some sections of the media are making unnecessary issue out of the context. pic.twitter.com/oLk9mQEwiN — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 4, 2019

After the reports were rife with tension amongst both the Congress party leaders, Ashok Gehlot also on the same day attended an iftar party hosted by Sachin Pilot at the headquarters of the party’s state unit in Jaipur. Keeping their differences aside, both Gehlot and Pilot were seen sitting together with other leaders at the iftar which was attended by a large number of people from the Muslim community, MLAs and the party’s office bearers and members.

Notably, Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Sachin Pilot should take the responsibility for his son Vaibhav’s defeat from Jodhpur seat in the recently held-Lok Sabha elections. When Gehlot was asked by ABP News if it was Pilot who had suggested Vaibhav’s name for the Lok Sabha seat, Gehlot said, “It’s a good thing if he (Pilot) says so. This dispels media reports about differences between the two of us.”

He went on to say, “Pilot Saab also said that we will win Jodhpur with a big margin, because we have six MLAs in the LS constituency and our poll campaign was fabulous. So, I feel he should own complete responsibility for the seat at least. There should be a post-mortem of the result in Jodhpur seat to find out why we did not win it.”

Vaibhav Gehlot lost the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by around 4 Lakh votes.