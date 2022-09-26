Congress President Election 2022: Amid the ongoing tussle between Congress MLAs in Rajasthan, reports have claimed that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is out of the Congress president race. Speaking to Aaj Tak, a senior Congress leader asserted that Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, KC Venugopal are in the Congress president race. The veteran leaders are likely to file their nomination before September 30. Echoing similar remarks, another leader who is also a CWC member asserted that Gehlot’s behaviour has not gone down well with the party high command. “They are disappointed with him”, he added.Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: MP Congress Called To Delhi; Likely To Mediate The Tension

Meanwhile, a meeting on Rajasthan, where MLAs loyal to CM Gehlot staged an open rebellion on Sunday, started at Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s residence with party state in charge Ajay Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal present. Also Read - Rajasthan Congress Political Crisis: Over 90 MLAs of Gehlot Camp Threaten To Quit, Meet Speaker

Senior leader Kamal Nath, who is likely to be pressed in the fire-fighting exercise, is likely to join the meeting. Both Maken and Kharge were expected to brief Sonia Gandhi about the sequence of events in the state. Also Read - Operation Opposition Unity: Sonia Gandhi Asks Nitish Kumar And Lalu Yadav To Meet Again After Congress Internal Election

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting on Sunday for deciding the new CM face but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.

Earlier last week, while addressing a press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had ruled himself out of the party presidential race. “Whoever becomes Congress president should remember he represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India. Congress president is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post and a belief system”, said Rahul, clearing the deck for non-Gandhi Congress president after 25 years.

For the unversed, Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi president. He had won the Congress president’s election in 1997 defeating rivals Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot. However, he was removed from the post on March 5, 1998.