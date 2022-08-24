New Delhi: There have been a buzz that the Congress, for the first time, is looking beyond the Gandhis for the party’s president post. Even as speculations have been rife about a non-Gandhi Congress chief, reports have emerged that party president Sonia Gandhi has offered the top post to Ashok Gehlot before she heads abroad for medical checkup and treatment. Responding to questions from media on his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot denied on being offered the top post.Also Read - Senior Leader Anand Sharma Quits as Chairman of Steering Committee of Himachal Congress

“I am hearing this from the media. I don’t know about this. I am fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me,” Ashok Gehlot told reporters in Gujarat, according to a report by NDTV.

There have flutters in the political circles that Sonia Gandhi met Ashok Gehlot and requested him to take over as the Congress president before he heads for the medical checkup abroad along with party leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot said the party is “unanimously” in favour of Rahul Gandhi for the post. Ashok Gehlot said that considering the sentiments of Congress workers across the country, Rahul Gandhi should accept the role.

“If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should accept this post by himself, understanding the sentiments of the common Congress people in the country,” Ashok Gehlot said.

Rahul Gandhi adamant on not returning as Congress president

Uncertainty over party presidency is looming large with several party insiders saying Rahul Gandhi has not changed his stance of not becoming AICC president. Despite being requested several times to take over as the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi said “No” to the offer. Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi is “adamant” on not returning as the Congress president.

The party’s election authority has said it will stick to the schedule of electing a new chief by September 20. Chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry had said it was up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the final date for the election of the Congress chief but “from our side, we are ready”.