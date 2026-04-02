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Who is Ashok Mittal, who replaces Raghav Chadha as AAPs Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha?

Who is Ashok Mittal, who replaces Raghav Chadha as AAP’s Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha?

AAP has announced that Punjab MP Ashok Mittal will replace Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Mittal, an academic, joined active politics in 2022. Here's all you need to know about him

Ashok Kumar Mittal will be replacing in Raghav Chadda

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has approached the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House. It further appointed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement.

Notably, Mittal is the chancellor of Lovely Professional University. AAP MP Sanjay Singh is the party’s leader in the House.

Here is all you need to know about Ashok Mittal.

Who is Ashok Mittal?

Ashok Kumar Mittal was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, in a family that ran a small sweets business called Lovely Sweets. During his early years, he too helped his family in the business along with his brothers.

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He decided to explore new opportunities and build something meaningful for society. He studied law at Guru Nanak Dev University, which helped shape his understanding of systems and governance.

He later moved into the field of education himself and founded the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in 2005. Today, LPU is one of the largest private universities. His focus was not just on education but also on creating job opportunities.

When did Mittal enter politics?

LPU’s founder eventually entered politics in 2022 with an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. He became a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Since being elected to the House in April 2022, he has been part of multiple parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Defence and the Committee on Finance in 2026.

On changes in leadership positions, Mittal said that these are a routine process and denied any speculation about Chadha’s exit from the party. “Earlier, ND Gupta ji was Deputy Leader, then Raghav ji took over, and now I have been given the responsibility. Tomorrow, someone else may get the opportunity,” he told news agency PTI.

“The party wants every MP and leader to learn and gain experience in different roles, and this responsibility has been given to me to develop administrative and political skills,” he added.

Why was Raghav Chadha removed?

AAP moved to replace Raghav Chadha from the post of Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha. The party submitted an official letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat informing about the decision to remove Chadha as the party’s deputy leader.

In addition, the party also requested that Raghav Chadha should not be allocated time to speak in Parliament. The change in AAP’s stance can be attributed to Chadha distancing himself from the party’s agenda or leaders since its defeat in the Delhi elections 2025, while focusing on public interest issues like his paid paternity leave and high food costs at airports.

He also raised issues like safeguarding the rights of gig workers and the worsening traffic situation in India’s major cities. Chadha had also raised the issue of menstrual hygiene in Parliament, stating that it is a matter of health, education, and equality.

However, AAP has not officially stated the reason behind this decision. According to reports, the move was made over allegations of indiscipline and not adhering to the party line.

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