New Delhi: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, next in line to head the poll commission, on Tuesday resigned from his post to join as the Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to reports, he has submitted his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting to be relieved end of this month. However, it is not confirmed whether the resignation has been accepted.

Lavasa still had more than two years of his term left at the Election Commission of India. Lavasa was to become India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after the retirement of incumbent CEC Sunil Arora in 2021.

