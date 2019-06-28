New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey today in Lok Sabha rejected the report of the World Health Organization (WHO) which had claimed that a large number of doctors in India don’t have requisite qualifications. He said that the report is erroneous since MBBS is the minimum qualification for enrollment as a registered medical practitioner.

On the backdrop of a large number of deaths in Bihar due to encephalitis, the WHO reports are doing rounds which had claimed 57 per cent of allopathic doctors in India does not have a medical qualification.

The WHO report released in 2016, had claimed that 31 per cent of those who claimed to be allopathic doctors in 2001 were educated only up to the secondary school level and 57 per cent did not have any medical qualification.

The study also highlighted that just 18.8 per cent of allopathic doctors in rural India had a medical qualification.

Yesterday, the health crisis related to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar forced Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College to cancel the leaves of all doctors and make available a new ward.

The death toll has been on a steady rise for the past month, claiming the lives of children, mostly from poor and impoverished families living in rural Muzaffarpur district.