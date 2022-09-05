New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has summoned Wikipedia executives seeking an explanation on how cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wiki page was edited to reflect “Khalistan associations”. The executives have been summoned to answer why the incident happened, and what the crowd-sourced digital encyclopedia plans to do to plug the gaps that led to it.Also Read - Virat Kohli BREAKS Silence on Mental State During Poor Form After Smashing Consecutive Fifties in Asia Cup 2022

The 23-year-old cricketer’s Wikipedia page entry was changed after India’s five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page entries read that he had been selected to play for the “Khalistani national cricket team”. The page was subsequently restored by an anonymous Wikipedia editor roughly within 15 minutes. Also Read - India vs Pakistan: India Go Down As Plan A Fails And There Is No Plan B

WHAT CHANGES WERE MADE TO ARSHDEEP SINGH’S WIKI PAGE

According to the edit history of Singh’s Wikipedia page, an unregistered user replaced the words “India” with “Khalistan” at several locations on the profile at 12:28 am India Standard Time (IST). The anonymous Wikipedia user also edited his name to first read “Major Arshdeep Singh Langra” and, a minute later, to “Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa”. This person also made some random changes to Singh’s game statistics. Also Read - Need to Learn Mindset of Defending, Says Indian Captain Rohit Sharma After Super 4 Loss Against Pakistan

The user also replaced the word India with Khalistan in links cited to support claims on the page, leading to a purported timesofkhalistan that does not exist. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the version history for Singh’s page shows that the anonymous user was unregistered and was using the internet protocol (IP) address 39.41.171.125.

CRICKET FRATERNITY COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF ARSHDEEP

Earlier in the day, the cricketing fraternity has come out strongly in support of India’s young left-arm pacer Arshdeep over his dropped catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali, who went on to apply the finishing touches for Pakistan in their successful chase of 182 in a thrilling Super Four match here.

In the third ball of the 18th over, when Pakistan needed 32 runs off 15 balls, Ali had slog-swept off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. But he got a thick top-edge, which flew towards short third man. Arshdeep, stationed there, put down the sitter as the ball went through his hands. If Arshdeep had taken the catch, Ali would have been out for a duck.

Eventually, Arshdeep trapped Ali lbw in the final over with a pin-point yorker. But by then, he had made 16 runs off eight balls. But with two needed off the last two balls, Pakistan won it as Iftikhar Ahmed got the needed runs with a drive down the ground.

Even before the run was completed, Arshdeep had flicked out the bails at the non-striker’s end in disappointment. His team-mates had run in to pat his back and console him after the match ended, where Arshdeep had figures of 1/27 in 3.5 overs. Unsurprisingly, he was viciously trolled on social media due to dropping Ali’s catch and it led many people in the cricketing world to tweet out in support of him.

Indian batter Virat Kohli has also defended under-pressure Arshdeep Singh after his dropped catch of Asif Ali proved to be the turning point in the clash between India and Pakistan. Kohli later defended the young pacer, saying anyone could have made such a mistake during a high-pressure game.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” tweeted former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Arshdeep’s IPL side, Punjab Kings, also tweeted in support of him. “We are with you Arsh.”