Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta group has been awarded the prestigious Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2021. He has been given the award to recognize his initiatives towards humanitarian issues related to healthcare, education, sanitation and skill development.Also Read - Indian Cricketing Greats Pay Tributes to 26/11 Heroes

In the past, he has been awarded various other awards too, for his contribution towards the society. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Hold Meeting With DDMA Over New Covid Variant Found in African Countries: CM Kejriwal

“I am extremely humbled to receive this award. It has further energised me to uphold my commitment towards sustainably strengthening the rural communities of the country. I take pride in living up to my ‘Giving Pledge’ as this year Vedanta, under its social initiatives, has spent Rs 331 crore and has vowed to spend Rs 5000 crore more. Philanthropy has given more meaning to my life, and I draw immense satisfaction in giving back to society,” he said after receiving the award, as reported by IANS. Also Read - Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Date Wedding Date is OUT! All You Need to Know

Here are 10 things that you should know about Anil Agarwal: