Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta group has been awarded the prestigious Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2021. He has been given the award to recognize his initiatives towards humanitarian issues related to healthcare, education, sanitation and skill development.
In the past, he has been awarded various other awards too, for his contribution towards the society.
"I am extremely humbled to receive this award. It has further energised me to uphold my commitment towards sustainably strengthening the rural communities of the country. I take pride in living up to my 'Giving Pledge' as this year Vedanta, under its social initiatives, has spent Rs 331 crore and has vowed to spend Rs 5000 crore more. Philanthropy has given more meaning to my life, and I draw immense satisfaction in giving back to society," he said after receiving the award, as reported by IANS.
Here are 10 things that you should know about Anil Agarwal:
- Anil Agarwal is the Founder and the Chairman of one of the world’s biggest Oil & Gas and Metal companies, Vedanta Group. He founded the company in 1979.
- Agarwal was born in Patna, Bihar on 24th January 1954. His father had a small business of making aluminum conductors.
- He did his matriculation from Bihar. Lalu Prasad was his classmate during school. Later, Agarwal completed his B.E. degree from Malaviya Regional Engineering College, Jaipur.
- Agarwal ranks 63 in the Forbes list of India’s Richest 2021. He has a net worth of a whooping USD 4 Billion.
- According to Forbes, he has pledged 75 per cent of his wealth to charity. He got featured in the magazine in the list of ’48 heroes of Philanthropy’.
- He founded Sterlite Industries on 8th September 1975. The company was later succeeded by the Vedanta Group. Before Vedanta, he also served as the COO of the Orient Ceramics and Industries Ltd.
- His philanthropic organisation, Anil Agarwal Foundation, was incorporated as a Non-government public company in 2004. It is run by his daughter Priya Agarwal.
- Anil Agarwal Foundations’ initiatives include Swasth Gaon Abhiyaan and Nand Ghar. These initiatives are believed to have touched lives of more than 4.23 crore people.
- In July 2021, AAF announced Rs 5,000 crores towards the scheme Swasth Gaon Abhiyaan, which focuses on nutrition, sports, women and child development healthcare and investments in a corona-free village project across various states to fight the pandemic.
- In the past, Agarwal also received various prestigious awards including the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year, 2008 and Mining Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award, 2009.