Indore: The Central government on Tuesday inaugurated Asia's longest high-speed test track located in Pithampur, Indore. It was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javdekar. Measures 11.3 km in length, the NATRAX facility is part of a world-class proving ground that comprises other test tracks for automotive and component testing. Considered as longest in Asia and fifth-largest in the world, the new high-speed test track is oval-shaped and 16 metres wide with four independent lanes.

As per the latest updates, the new facility will ensure that vehicles can be tested and evaluated in India and do not need to be sent overseas for the same. More interestingly, this high-speed track is also open to having vehicles from overseas being evaluated here as part of the testing process.

This has been designed for neutral speeds up to 250 kmph and a maximum speed of up to 375 kmph on curbs with no limit to maximum speed on the straight patch. One interesting fact about this track is that the zero per cent longitudinal slope of this track makes it an open-air test laboratory for precise measurement of the performance of vehicles.

High-Speed Track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore. A proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising PM Shri @narendramodi 's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/lTnaz0ppQv — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 29, 2021

The Central government said that the test track is open to all kinds of vehicles, while the facility will be given for commercial events like product launches, supercar racing, and dealer events.

Moreover, the NATRAX stated that manufacturers including Volkswagen, FCA (Stellantis), Renault, Peugeot and Lamborghini have shown their interest to use this facility.