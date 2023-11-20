Asiatic Lion Roars Its Way To Porbandar Taking Tally Of Its Abode To 10 Districts

Until the 19th century, the Asiatic Lion used to roam around Saudi Arabia, eastern Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, and from east of the Indus River to Bengal and the Narmada River in Central India.

The big cats have been moving along roads and bridges, slicing and dicing their natural habitat and drawing closer to humans like never before. (Image: girnationalpark.in)

Asiatic Lion: These are critical times for many species of wildlife across animals, birds, reptiles, and plants. The most prominent include the big cats, cassowaries, snakes, and Ebony tree. Here, we discuss the majestic Asiatic Lion. Until the 19th century, the Asiatic Lion also known as the Persian lion, used to roam around Saudi Arabia, eastern Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, and from east of the Indus River to Bengal and the Narmada River in Central India.

Gir National Park

Now, these majestic animals are restricted to Gir National Park and surrounding areas in Gujarat. The first scientific description of the Asiatic Lion was published in 1826 by the Austrian zoologist Johann N Meyer. On the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, it is listed as Endangered because of its small population size and area of occupancy.

Kutiyana, Porbandar

But there is always a brighter side as the news coming from the Gir National Park suggests. A lioness and her cub were sighted in Kutiyana in Porbandar district earlier this month. With this sighting, Porbandar has become the 10th district in Gujarat where Asiatic Lions have found an abode.

More than five decades ago, Gujarat counted for 177 lions, all confined to Junagadh district. According to the 2010 census, the number went up to 411 and they were restricted to only 3 districts. Now, in November 2023, the total number of the Asiatic Lions is 674 and their habitat has spread over the entire Saurashtra, except for Morbi and Devbhumi Dwarka, according to the census.

Population Growth Rate

Further, their population growth is marked 5% annually and it means that their domain is only expanding, say the experts.

Apart from Gir, Asiatic Lions are now found in a total 10 districts which include Junagadh, Amreli, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Botad, Ahmedabad, and Surendranagar.

This is almost an impossible feat.

“The big cats have been moving along roads and bridges, slicing and dicing their natural habitat and drawing closer to humans like never before. Porbandar is the 10th district to register the presence of lions,” said a senior forest officer.

The forest department conducted the first census of lions in 1968 and the number was 177, all within the Gir sanctuary. Until the 1990s, they remained within Gir and adjoining areas.

However, in the first week of this month, a radio-collared lioness and a 1-year-old cub were sighted in Porbandar’s Kutiyana for the first time. This lioness had earlier been rescued from Pipavav and released into the wild near the Tulsishyam area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.