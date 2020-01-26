New Delhi: Two Days after the mortal remains of eight tourists from Kerala, who died following possible asphyxiation at a resort in Nepal, were laid to rest in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday in a letter urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ask the Nepal government to initiate a probe into their deaths.

The Kerala Chief Minister in the letter also mentioned that the Indian government should persuade the Nepal government to offer compensation to the victim’s families.

Kerala CM writes to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, requesting that 'Nepal Govt may be requested to order inquiry into the death of 8 tourists (from Kerala) in a hotel room in Nepal,&also Nepal government should be persuaded to give compensation to victims' families.' pic.twitter.com/ICSF3n1xSo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The development comes after eight tourists, all from Kerala, died while they were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu on January 21.

As per updates, their mortal remains were laid to rest on January 24 in Thiruvananthapuram. While the bodies of Praveen Nair and his wife Saranya were cremated, their three children–Sree Bhadra (9), Aarcha (7) and Abhinav (4)- were laid to rest in a single burial pit.

The deceased were among a group of 15 tourists from Kerala who had gone to Nepal on visit and checked into a resort in Daman. According to updates, four tourists had stayed in the same room at night and turned on a gas heater to keep warm causing their death due to probable asphyxiation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism in Kathmandu has formed probe committee to investigate the death of the tourists.