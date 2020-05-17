New Delhi: As there is no way other than social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Centre has now asked urban local bodies to deploy political personalities, religious leaders for communicating all aspects of coronavirus disease prevention measures as residents are “more inclined to trust them”. It has also decided to identify an “incident commander” in urban settlements, who will be tasked with planning, operation, logistics and finance to implement an Incident Response System. The commander will report to the area municipal commissioner. Also Read - West Bengal News: Over 300 Nurses of Kolkata Hospitals Resigned, Left For Home | Manipur Clarifies Stand

In a document, the Health Ministry said these settlements in cities have poor living conditions and are often overcrowded, with many people crammed into very small living spaces. And hence physical distancing, isolation and communicating the risk of infectious respiratory diseases — such as COVID-19 — to the dwellers could be challenging.

"Community groups are key to creating awareness on COVID among these populations. Use of local (political, religious and opinion) leaders for communicating all aspects of the COVID prevention and control is vital as dwellers are more inclined to trust them," it said.

The trained manpower available on www.covidwarriors.gov.in will be contacted for their readiness to deployment at short notice.

The document said a coordination committee will be formed under the leadership of the “incident commander” and would comprise representatives from departments like health, women and child development, elected representatives and NGOs already serving the area. The guidelines called for all risk-communication intervention to address psycho-social and stigma issues, particularly in local languages, and to put up posters outside community toilets and water points, and use of cable TV channels to create awareness.

Social media should be used with appropriate messages to target these population and for refuting fake news. Community groups should also popularise adoption of Aarogya Setu application, it said.

The document was released on Saturday as Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Health Ministry, and other senior officers held a review meeting with principal health secretaries, municipal commissioners, DMs and other officials from the 30 municipal areas contributing almost 80 per cent of the country’s COVID-19 cases.

These 30 municipal areas are BrihanMumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, all Delhi MCs, Indore, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.

The guidelines further said the surveillance system will be strengthened in these areas and a strict perimeter control will be maintained in containment zones with Section 144 enforced to ensure people remain in their dwelling units.

Source: PTI