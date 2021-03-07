Siliguri: At the same time as Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised West Bengal of ‘Asol Poribartan’ in the upcoming Assembly elections, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that ‘Poribartan’ will be done in Delhi. Also Read - TMC Betrayed Ma, Mati, Manush, BJP Will Bring Asol Poribortan: PM Modi | 10 Points

Leading her padayatra against the price hike of LPG cylinders in a parallel rally in Siliguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I have never seen a PM who lies everywhere. He doesn't know anything but to lie. The PM reads his speeches from a teleprompter in Bengal. He writes the Bengali slogans in Gujarati."

Here are five times Mamata Banerjee retorted at PM Modi's parallel criticism:

1. “India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah’s syndicate,” Banerjee fired potshots at PM Modi.

2. “He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar and other states. Women are safe in Bengal,” she said.

3. “TMC will remain in Bangla. The ‘Asol Poribartan’ will be done in Delhi. The BJP is about to lose six wickets in the upcoming elections,” she asserted.

4. “Khela hobe! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one… If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC.”

5. “For BJP, before elections there is ujala and post elections jumla. People will not tolerate BJP’s lies. If they bribe you for votes, you know what to do. Bengal doesn’t want their tolabazi and jumla,” Banerjee said.

Earlier today, veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had met national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, following which speculations were rife that he might join the saffron party today.