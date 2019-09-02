Guwahati: At least 21 people were arrested in connection with the assault of the 73-year-old doctor who was assaulted by tea garden workers in Assam’s Jorhat, and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to an NDVT report, the Indian Medical Association has called a strike on Tuesday, along with the withdrawal of emergency services. Further, in view of the tense situation, the tea estate has been under security lockdown.

In an unfortunate incident which took place on Saturday at Teok tea estate., Devan Dutta was roughed up by the garden workers over the death of a worker at the estate hospital. The doctor later succumbed to his injuries.

“The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate’s hospital,” Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

According to reports, the worker was rushed to the hospital in a critical state on Saturday. However, the doctor was not present at the hospital and the nurse on duty went ahead with the treatment.

The patient died a while later.

When the doctor arrived, the workers thrashed him and confined him to a hospital room. He was subjected to immense torture, the report said.

The doctor died while he was being rushed to a hospital by police.